Wednesday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers & storms this afternoon & evening. Some strong to severe. Highs in the lower 80s

Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Today is a StormTracker Weather Alert Day! Your Wednesday will feature mostly cloudy skies, we will have a 50% chance for showers and storms to develop across the area. Some of those storms will be on the strong to severe side. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the northwestern sections of East Texas under an enhanced risk for severe weather, while the rest of the area is under a slight risk. Stay tuned for more updates on this throughout the day! Stay Weather Aware. Make sure you have a severe weather plan for you and your family. Keep updated with the latest right here from the StormTracker Weather Team. The rest of the work week will feature periods of showers and storms through Friday. Some of those storms could also be strong, so get ready for another stormy week ahead. The upcoming weekend looks fantastic right now, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s! Monday could feature more showers & storms, with yet another chance for strong to severe storms developing. Highs will drop pretty good next week.