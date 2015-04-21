Peanut butter and banana split sandwiches by Mama Steph

This grilled peanut butter and banana split sandwich is a fun twist on your favorite cold treat! Try out this fun recipe with the young folks in your house...or the young at heart! It's fun when you're looking for a special treat that's easy to make. Enjoy!



Peanut butter and banana split sandwich

White bread

Sliced bananas (lengthwise slices)

Sliced fresh strawberries

Creamy peanut butter

pineapple preserves

Honey

Butter for skillet

Method:



Melt 1 TBS butter in a nonstick skillet. Tilt skillet to spread butter across entire surface.

Spread peanut butter on a slice of bread, then place in skillet, peanut butter side up.

Lay banana slices in a single layer on the peanut butter. Drizzle with honey, and sprinkle with chocolate chips.

Lay a layer of strawberry slices across the top of the bananas, then put a few drips of pineapple preserves across several of the berries.



Top with another slice of bread. When first side is browned, flip carefully and brown other side.

Cut in half diagonally and enjoy!

