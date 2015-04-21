Mount Pleasant police searching for robbery suspect

Mount Pleasant Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a Sunday robbery.
The robbery occurred at the EZ Mart at 1201 E. Ferguson in Mount Pleasant.
In surveillance video released Tuesday, the suspect is shown wearing gray pullover shirt with a black stripe across the front and a black sleeve trim and a long-sleeved shirt underneath. The person also wore a mask, white shoes and carried a red bandana.
An undisclosed amount of cash was taken during the incident.
To provide information, call the Mount Pleasant Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 903-575-4191 or Crime Stoppers at 903-577-TIPS.Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.
