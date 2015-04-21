Tuesday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. 20% chance for a few isolated thundershowers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s

Copyright 2015 KLTV . All rights reserved.

Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Your Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs climbing into the upper 70s We do have a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm to pop up during the afternoon hours.Wednesday will feature mostly cloudy skies, we will have a 50% chance for showers and storms to develop across the area. Some of those storms could be on the strong to severe side. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the northwestern sections of East Texas under an enhanced risk for severe weather, while the rest of the area is under a slight risk. Stay tuned for more updates on this over the next few days. The rest of the work week will feature periods of showers and storms through Friday. Some of those storms could also be strong, so get ready for another stormy week ahead. The upcoming weekend looks fantastic right now, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s and 80s!