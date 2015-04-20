Monday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Pleasant temps. Highs in the lower 70s

Copyright 2015 KLTV . All rights reserved.

Happy Monday, East Texas! We have some gorgeous weather on the way for our Monday. Low humidity and plenty of sunshine. Your forecast calls for Mostly sunny skies on Monday with highs warming into the low to mid 70s. Look for a light northwest breeze to help make it feel fantastic! Tonight, we'll see a few clouds streaming into the area. Look for overnight lows to drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs climbing into the upper 70s We do have a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm to pop up during the afternoon hours. A complex of storms could form and move through overnight Tuesday, with lows near 60.Wednesday will feature mostly cloudy skies, we will have a 50% chance for showers and storms to develop across the area. Some of those storms could be on the strong to severe side. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the northwestern sections of East Texas under an enhanced risk for severe weather, while the rest of the area is under a slight risk. Stay tuned for more updates on this over the next few days. The rest of the work week will feature periods of showers and storms through Friday. Some of those storms could also be strong, so get ready for another stormy week ahead. The upcoming weekend looks fantastic right now, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s!