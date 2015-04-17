Quick and easy sliders from Jake's Tyler's David Wallace

Typically, a slider is a small sandwich. It is usually served on a grilled bun, measuring around three inches across.

Sliders can be small burgers or can be made from any combination of meats, cheeses, and vegetables. You can even make vegetarian sliders.



JAKE'S prepares their "sliders" from beef tenderloin. These very quick and easy sliders are prepared with the help of precooked beef or chicken fajitas. You can find these fajitas in the meat section of virtually any grocery store.

QUICK AND EASY SLIDERS

Beef or Chicken Fajitas ( fully cooked)

Bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms (thinly sliced)

Slider Buns or split rolls

Provolone cheese (sliced)

salt, pepper, garlic powder, Worcestershire sauce

olive oil or oleo margarine

First, grill buns in a skillet. Use a little olive oil or margarine. Set bread aside, after grilling. Using the same skillet, add a little more oil or oleo. Add fajitas, saute until browned. Add vegetables and cook until tender. Season with salt, pepper, garlic, and Worcestershire sauce.

Spoon mixture over bottom half of grilled bun. Top with cheese. Melt under broiler until slightly browned. Top with other half of grilled bun.



