Thursday's Weather: Increasing Clouds. 40% Scattered PM Storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Happy Thursday, East Texas!

A strong upper level low pressure system will approach the area from the northwest Today through the weekend. This will help to enhance rain and storm chances across the area once again. This system will be slow moving, so look for heavy rainfall potential in these storms Thursday thru Sunday with decent rain chances, increasing each and every day. A few of these storms could become strong to severe. Highs will remain into the upper 70s, cooling slightly by the start of the new week behind the cold front. A new system could bring more rain chances by the middle of next week.

Have a great day!