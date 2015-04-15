Police searching for woman caught damaging vehicles

Police are searching for this woman. (Source: Tyler Police Department)

Tyler police are searching for a woman they say deliberately scraped two pickups with her shopping cart.

A security camera captured the woman scraping the vehicles April 9 in the loading zone at Home Depot. She also used a piece of wood that she purchased and struck the rear of one pickup causing damage as she left.

She was seen getting into a large silver truck.

To provide information, contact Detective Mike Kieny at 903-531-1045.

