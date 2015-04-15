2 arrested for drug possession in Bowie County

Two people have been arrested for possession of drugs Wednesday in Bowie County.

Around 12:05 a.m. Wednesday, Bowie County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Todd Fore noticed a green Jeep sports utility vehicle sitting on the side of the roadway on FM 2148. As Fore turned around to make contact with the occupants, he noticed a woman walking from the front of the vehicle and that the hood of the Jeep had been raised.

The woman, identified as Brittany Lavois McAdams, 25, of Texarkana, Arkansas, told Fore that her vehicle had overheated and she had stopped to allow the vehicle to cool off. Fore reported that he found this odd because the lone passenger with McAdams was sitting in the backseat.

The passenger was identified as Cory Vamont Young, 39, of Atlanta, Texas. A warrant check revealed that Young had a felony warrant for Delivery of a Controlled Substance Over Four Grams and Under 200 Grams out of Cass County for his arrest. He was arrested without incident.

During this time, McAdams admitted to past methamphetamine use, so Fore requested permission to search her vehicle. McAdams granted deputies consent to search her vehicle. Fore located a container that contained marijuana. McAdams was arrested for Possession of Marijuana Under Two Ounces.

Both were transported to the Bi-State Jail. Fore checked his backseat after removing Young from his vehicle and found a purple bag containing methamphetamine where he had been seated. Young was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance Over One Gram and Under Four Grams in addition to his warrant.

His bond for this charge was set at $30,000. McAdams bond was set at $5,000.

