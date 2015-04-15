Wednesday's Weather: Morning clouds. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s

Copyright 2015 KLTV . All rights reserved.

Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Your Wednesday will feature early clouds giving way to partly cloudy skies Highs will climb into the upper 70s. Another stronger upper level low pressure system will approach the area from the northwest Thursday. This will help to enhance rain and storm chances across the area once again. This system will be slow moving, so look for heavy rainfall potential Thursday thru Sunday with decent rain chances, each and every day. A few of these storms could become strong to severe. Highs will remain into the upper 70s, cooling slightly by the start of the new week behind the cold front.Have a great Hump Day!