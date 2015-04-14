Tuesday's Weather: Morning fog & mist. Mainly cloudy skies. Few scattered showers possible. Highs in the low to mid 70s

Copyright 2015 KLTV . All rights reserved.

Happy Tuesday, East Texas! We're looking at a wet and unsettled work week ahead across the region. Your Tuesday forecast calls for plenty of clouds, fog & mist. A few scattered showers possible by this afternoon. Look for highs to warm into the low to mid 70s. Wednesday will feature partly cloudy skies with just a few pop-up showers possible across portions of the area. Best chances will be farther to the southeast. Highs will climb into the upper 70s. Another stronger upper level low pressure system will approach the area from the northwest Thursday. This will help to enhance rain and storm chances across the area once again. This system will be slow moving, so look for heavy rainfall potential Thursday thru Sunday with decent rain chances, each and every day. Highs will remain into the 70s, cooling slightly by Sunday behind the cold front.