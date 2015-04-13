Monday's Weather: Cloudy skies. Periods of showers & storms. Highs in the upper 70s

Copyright 2015 KLTV . All rights reserved.

Happy Monday, East Texas! We're looking at a wet and unsettled work week ahead across the region. Your Monday forecast calls for periods of showers & storms to develop. Look for one round during the first half of the day, with another round likely during the evening and overnight hours tonight. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s today. Tonight, more showers and storms redevelop across the area ahead of a cold front that will be moving in. This front will help to enhance some locally heavy rainfall across the area. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 60s. Tuesday will feature morning showers & storms, ending from north to south as the cold front moves through. A few peeks of afternoon sunshine will be possible. Look for highs to warm into the low to mid 70s. Wednesday will feature partly cloudy skies with just a few pop-up showers possible across portions of the area. Best chances will be farther to the southeast. Highs will climb into the upper 70s. Another stronger upper level low pressure system will approach the area from the northwest Thursday. This will help to enhance rain and storm chances across the area once again. This system will be slow moving, so look for heavy rainfall potential Thursday thru Sunday with decent rain chances, each and every day. Highs will remain into the upper 70s, cooling slightly by Sunday behind the cold front.