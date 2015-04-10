The Luscious Crumb: Cookie Pizza

Dawn Trammell, owner of The Luscious Crumb in Mineola, shares how to make a fun-to-decorate cookie pizza!

Cookie Pizza:

Ingredients:

One box any flavor Duncan Hines cake mix.



2 large eggs

1/3 cup of vegetable oil

Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl. Mix well.

Press dough onto a 16" pizza pan that has been sprayed with cooking spray.

Bake for 10-12 minutes at 350 degrees or until it just starts to brown on the edges.

Remove from oven and cool to room temperature.

For your 'sauce' you can use jam, pudding, mousse, or cool whip. Spread almost to the edge.

Top with any toppings such as fruit, candy, or any other sweet toppings and enjoy!



