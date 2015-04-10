Friday's Weather: Mostly cloudy. Breezy & cooler. Highs in the l - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Friday's Weather: Mostly cloudy. Breezy & cooler. Highs in the low to mid 70s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Happy Friday, East Texas! Lots of clouds and breezy conditions this morning. The front moves south allowing for drier and cooler weather Friday afternoon, with highs in the low to mid 70s. Warmer with rain chances returning as we move into the upcoming weekend. A chance for more significant rainfall arrives Sunday into Tuesday.

Have a great Weekend!

