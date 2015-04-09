Restaurant Reports: Handful of Tyler restaurants get great score - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Restaurant Reports: Handful of Tyler restaurants get great scores

By Bob Hallmark, Multi-Media Journalist
(KLTV) - Eight East Texas restaurants had great reports this week as the health inspectors visited their establishments. 

In Tyler:

Wienerland, 1325 E. Fifth St. Tyler

Lake Tyler Marina Resort, 18183 Concession Road

Whataburger #580, 1717 SSE Loop 323

Honey Tree, 211 Shelley Dr.

Vietnamese Pho, 3837 Hwy 64 West

Sweet Sue's Family, 3350 SSW Loop 323

Pots N Pans II, 1210 N. Claude

In Arp:

Arp Donuts, 100 S. Main,

