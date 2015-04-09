Thursday's Weather: "StormTracker Weather Alert Day!" Mostly cloudy skies. Afternoon showers & storms. Some strong to severe. Highs in the lower 80s

Copyright 2015 KLTV . All rights reserved.

Happy Thursday, East Texas! It's a StormTracker Weather Alert Day! Look for mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers for the first half of your Thursday. Numerous showers and storms looks to become likely as we approach our Thursday afternoon and evening. Some of these storms this evening into tonight will become strong to severe. Damaging winds and large hail look like the main threats with an isolated tornado possible. Keep it here, and depend on us to keep you updated through the storm. Otherwise, the front moves south allowing for drier and cooler weather Friday afternoon, with highs in the mid 70s. Warmer with rain chances returning as we move into the upcoming weekend. A chance for more significant rainfall arrives Sunday into Tuesday.Have a great Thursday!