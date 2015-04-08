Wednesday's Weather: Mostly cloudy. Breezy & warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s

Copyright 2015 KLTV . All rights reserved.

Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Wednesday looks good to start with mostly cloudy skies. Look for a slight chance of an afternoon and evening storm, especially across the far northwest and northern counties. Afternoon highs will climb into the low 80s. Numerous showers and storms looks to become likely as we approach our Thursday afternoon. Some of these storms on Thursday, could approach strong to severe limits. Keep it here, and depend on us to keep you updated. Otherwise, dry and cooler Friday, with highs in the mid 70s. Warmer with rain chances returning as we move into the upcoming weekend. A chance for more significant rainfall arrives Sunday.Have a great Wednesday!