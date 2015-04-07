Tuesday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. Spotty morning showers. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Happy Tuesday, East Texas! We're looking at an unsettled weather pattern ahead as we move through the upcoming work week. Tuesday, will feature mostly cloudy skies with mainly dry conditions. 20% chance for an isolated shower. Look for a breezy afternoon with highs jumping into the low to mid 80s. Wednesday looks good to start with partly cloudy skies. Look for a slight chance of an afternoon and evening storm, especially across the far northwest and northern counties. Afternoon highs will climb into the low 80s. Numerous showers and storms looks to become likely as we approach our Thursday afternoon. Some of these storms on Thursday, could approach strong to severe limits. Keep it here, and depend on us to keep you updated. Otherwise, dry and cooler Friday, with highs in the mid 70s. Warmer with rain chances returning as we move into the upcoming weekend. A chance for more significant rainfall arrives Sunday.





Have a great Tuesday!