Jack Ryan's Steakhouse: Tuna tartare with compressed watermelon and soy caramel

8 oz grade A tuna

1/2 tbls preserved lemon

pinch finely diced red onion

1 seeded watermelon

1/2 oz olive oil

TT soy caramel

Chive oil

For preserved lemon

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

pinch red chili flake

1 sprig fresh thyme

1 zest of lemon

Bring all ingredients to a boil and add lemon and pull of heat, let set for 5 minutes the removed the zest and cool.

For soy caramel

2 cups water

2 cups sugar

1 cup soy

Bring all ingredients to a boil and reduce until thick then cool.

Dice tuna small and place in bowl, add onion and preserved lemon and oil and mix well. take a piece of watermelon and add salt. Place the tuna mixture on the watermelon. Finish with the soy caramel over the top. Enjoy!!!
