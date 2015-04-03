Jack Ryan's Steakhouse: Tuna tartare with compressed watermelon and soy caramel

Tuna Tartar with compressed watermelon and soy caramel



8 oz grade A tuna



1/2 tbls preserved lemon



pinch finely diced red onion



1 seeded watermelon



1/2 oz olive oil



TT soy caramel



Chive oil



For preserved lemon



1 cup water



1 cup sugar



pinch red chili flake



1 sprig fresh thyme



1 zest of lemon



Bring all ingredients to a boil and add lemon and pull of heat, let set for 5 minutes the removed the zest and cool.



For soy caramel



2 cups water



2 cups sugar



1 cup soy



Bring all ingredients to a boil and reduce until thick then cool.



Dice tuna small and place in bowl, add onion and preserved lemon and oil and mix well. take a piece of watermelon and add salt. Place the tuna mixture on the watermelon. Finish with the soy caramel over the top. Enjoy!!!