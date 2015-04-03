Longview family displaced after fire

Firefighters with the Longview Fire Department were called to the scene of a residential fire about 2 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Booker Street in Longview.
By 3 p.m. the fire had been contained. The cause is still under investigation.
The house received heavy damage to the inside. The family was home at the time but escaped uninjured.
Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.
