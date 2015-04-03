Longview family displaced after fire

A family whose home caught on fire Friday, has been displaced.

Firefighters with the Longview Fire Department were called to the scene of a residential fire about 2 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Booker Street in Longview.

By 3 p.m. the fire had been contained. The cause is still under investigation.

The house received heavy damage to the inside. The family was home at the time but escaped uninjured.

