Friday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. A few scattered showers & storms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s

Happy Good Friday, East Texas! Look for scattered showers and storms return for our Good Friday. The wet weather Friday will be associated with a stronger cold front, that will knock our daytime highs back into the 60s this upcoming Easter Weekend, with overnight lows back in the 40s.
Easter Sunday does look to hold a decent chance for scattered storms once again across the area. This rain should come to an end Monday morning, but another disturbance brings more rain chances back by Tuesday & Wednesday!
Have a great Weekend!
Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.
Longview Police are asking for the public's help in finding a child.More >>
Longview Police are asking for the public's help in finding a child.More >>
Two men are arrested after a routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of possession of methamphetamines.More >>
Two men are arrested after a routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of possession of methamphetamines.More >>
Tyler fire is currently investigating the cause of an overnight fireMore >>
Tyler fire is currently investigating the cause of an overnight fireMore >>
Tyler police are searching for two suspects after a convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.More >>
Tyler police are searching for two suspects after a convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.More >>