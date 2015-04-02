Thursday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. Warm & breezy. Highs in the low to mid 80s

Copyright 2015 KLTV . All rights reserved.

Happy Thursday, East Texas! Things across the area look to dry out briefly for most of our Thursday. Look for mostly cloudy skies, warm & breezy conditions. Highs should climb into the low to mid 80s. Look for scattered showers and storms return for our Good Friday. The wet weather Friday will be associated with a stronger cold front, that will knock our daytime highs back into the 60s this upcoming Easter Weekend, with overnight lows back in the 40s.Easter Sunday does look to hold a decent chance for scattered storms once again across the area. This rain should come to an end Monday morning, but another disturbance brings more rain chances back by Tuesday & Wednesday!Have a great Thursday!