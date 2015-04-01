Wednesday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. Afternoon scattered thundershowers. Highs in the upper 70s

Copyright 2015 KLTV . All rights reserved.

Happy Wednesday, East Texas! This afternoon, a disturbance will move into the area from the southwest. This will enhance rain chances a good bit across the area. Look for scattered showers and storms to become more likely into the afternoon and evening hours on Wednesday. Daytime high temperatures should warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s across the area.Things across the area look to dry out briefly on Thursday, before scattered showers and storms return for our Good Friday. The wet weather Friday will be associated with a stronger cold front, that will knock our daytime highs back into the 60s this upcoming Easter Weekend, with overnight lows back in the 40s. Easter Sunday does look to hold a decent chance for scattered storms once again across the area. This rain should come to an end Monday morning, but another disturbance brings more rain chances back by Tuesday!Have a great Hump Day!