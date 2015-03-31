Cheddar-tomato strata with asparagus with Mama Steph

This recipe will be a lifesaver if you need breakfast or brunch for a holiday or event. It's easy to make, and it is best to make it a day ahead and leave in the fridge overnight.
Mama Steph's cheddar-tomato strata with asparagus
Ingredients:
8 eggs
3 c. milk
4-5 cups bread cubes
one cup grape or cherry tomatoes, halved
one cup asparagus tips and tender stems
1-2 cups grated cheddar cheese
3-4 green onions, chopped
1 tsp herbes de Provence
2 tsp dried parsley
1/2 to 1 cup ricotta cheese
Place bread in sprayed or buttered 9x13 baking dish.
Top with veggies.
Combine eggs and milk, beating well.
Pour over bread and veggies.
Top with dollops of ricotta.
Refrigerate overnight, or several hours.
Bake when ready for one hour at 350.
Enjoy!
