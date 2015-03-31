Prosecutor removed from Tiede case

Rod Nugent, Margorie's son, says their family was just like any normal family. (Source: KLTV Staff)

Margorie Nugent's granddaughter, Shanna Nugent talks about how her grandmother was portrayed in the movie, Bernie. (Source: KLTV Staff)

The family of the woman killed by Carthage resident, Bernie Tiede, believe that the removal of the Panola County district attorney brings the case a step closer to a fair trial.

Tiede was charged with the 1996 killing of Margorie Nugent, his wealthy 81-year-old companion. He was arrested in 1997 after Nugent's remains were found in a freezer where he had placed her body months earlier.

The former mortician was convicted of murder in 1999 and sentenced to life in prison. After spending 17 years in jail, he was released from prison after a judge agreed to reduce his sentence. Tiede was released to the custody of movie director, Richard Linklater, in Austin in 2014. Davidson agreed Tiede was wrongly sentenced to life imprisonment.

On Tuesday, Judge Diane DeVasto signed an order removing district attorney Danny “Buck” Davidson and his office from the Tiede proceedings. The removal comes after Davidson filed a motion Monday to recuse himself and other prosecutors from the case. Davidson stated in his motion that, through no fault of his own, he had become a witness in the case and should be recused.

Judge DeVasto's order appointed a prosecutor pro tem, Adrienne McFarland with the Texas Attorney General's office, as the current prosecutor. This order was signed without a hearing.

The Nugent family, who traveled to East Texas from Dallas to attend the pre-trial hearing in Carthage, were pleased with the judge's decision.

“For justice to be served, I think that is the only way we are going to get there,” said Shanna Nugent, Margorie's granddaughter. “But I [am] very hopeful that that's where we're heading to now.”

The Nugents sent a letter to Davidson in 2014 asking him to recuse himself, and they filed a motion with the court asking for the same on March 25.

Tiede remains out of jail on bond.

Though the new date for Tuesday's canceled pre-trial has not been scheduled, a jury trial in the case remains on the court's calendar to begin on June 1.