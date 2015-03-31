Tuesday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. An isolated shower possible. Highs in the upper 70s

Copyright 2015 KLTV . All rights reserved.

Happy Tuesday, East Texas! We're looking at extensive low clouds to stick around the region over the next few days. We will see some spots of sunshine filtered in between the clouds. This afternoon will feature a slight chance for an isolated shower at any point across the area, but chances look to remain at or below 20%. Highs on your Tuesday will likely warm into the upper 70s.Wednesday, a disturbance will move into the area from the southwest. This will enhance rain chances a good bit across the area. Look for scattered showers and storms to become more likely into the afternoon and evening hours on Wednesday. Daytime high temperatures should warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s across the area.Things across the area look to dry out briefly on Thursday, before scattered showers and storms return for our Good Friday. The wet weather Friday will be associated with a stronger cold front, that will knock our daytime highs back into the 60s this upcoming Easter Weekend, with overnight lows back in the 40s.Have a great week!