Name:Taniquia Rayson



Height:5'3''



Weight:275



Wanted For:Retaliation



Taniquia Nichole Rayson comes to us from the Pittsburg Police Department.



They're looking for your help to find this woman. She's wanted on a charge of retaliation. The police chief tells us that the threatened a public servant while they were in the course of their duty.



He tells us that's a felony.



If seen, contact:

Pittsburg Police Department

903-856-3330

