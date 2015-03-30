Name:Gregorio Sandoval



Height:5'5''-5'9''



Weight:165-200



Wanted For:Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon



The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is after Jose Gregorio Escareno Sandoval in connection with a shooting from March of 2014.



They tell us that he shot a man on County Road 3306, then left the area in a red truck with a 16-year-old boy. authorities later found that truck in Jacksonville, but they haven't found Sandoval, or the boy.



They tell us that Sandoval was last seen with that handgun. He's wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and deadly conduct. Both of those are felony charges.



If seen, contact:

Cherokee County Sheriff's Department

903-683-2271

