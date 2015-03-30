Entertainment announced for 2015 Great Texas Balloon Race

In addition to being the fourth and final year that we host the National Hot Air Balloon Championships, the 2015 Great Texas Balloon Race scored an unparalleled entertainment coup by booking The Oak Ridge Boys as our Saturday night, July 25th musical headliner.



Weekend stage festivities start off Friday night July 24th by continuing our pattern of featuring a progressive country music/crossover group and this year it's Cooder Graw. Band members Paul Baker, bass guitar; Kelly Turner, lead guitar; Kelly Test, drums; Matt Martindale, vocals and guitar; Jon "Fish" Hunt, rhythm guitar; Nick Worley, fiddle and mandolin combine to deliver a unique "Texas Country" sound from the group to nationwide audiences.



Formed in 1998, the fledgling group released their debut album HOME AT THE GOLDEN LIGHT, which credits Matthew McConaughey, a fraternity brother of Matt Martindale, as executive producer. Cooder Graw has shared the stage with some of country music's biggest stars including Willie Nelson, Alabama, Dwight Yoakum, Robert Earl Keen, Mark Chesnutt, Lee Ann Womack, Pat Green and Asleep at the Wheel. They have performed at many of the finest venues across the Southwest, have appeared on a slew of compilation albums and have enjoyed success with a pair of music videos that aired on major country music networks including Great American Country (GAC).



The Oak Ridge Boys, any event's headliner, is one of the most distinctive and recognizable sounds in the music industry. Their four-part harmonies and upbeat songs have spawned dozens of Country hits and a Number One Pop smash, earned them Grammy, Dove, CMA, and ACM awards and garnered a host of other industry and fan accolades. Every time they step before an audience, the Oaks bring four decades of charted singles, and 50 years of tradition, to a stage show widely acknowledged as among the most exciting anywhere. And each remains as enthusiastic about the process as they have ever been.

Band members Texan - Duane Allen, Philadelphian - Joe Bonsall; Brewton, Alabama's William Lee Golden, and Richard Sterban of Camden, NJ have more combined accolades and awards than most groups in the industry, as well as innumerable individual accomplishments as solo entertainers.

The Great Texas Balloon Race is July 24-26. Concerts will start at approximately 9:30pm, immediately after the Balloon Glow. Tickets are $15 for Friday, $15 for Saturday and Sunday is free. Children 12 and under are admitted free of charge when accompanied by an adult. Active military members are free with military ID.

For more information and photos: www.greattexasballoonrace.com

