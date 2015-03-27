Green bean-smoked bacon and squash casserole from Bear Creek Smokehouse

Green bean Smoked bacon and squash casserole

1 lb fresh green beans ( ends trimmed)

1 lb squash julienned ( your favorite)

1 lb bear creek smoked bacon diced

1 cup red bell pepper

1 cup diced purple onion

1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup all purpose flour

1 3/4 cups heavy whipping cream

Salt and black pepper

1 1/2 cups grated cheddar jack cheese

Preheat oven to 350

Blanch green beans and squash in a large pot of water for 5 minutes then drain in a colander. Butter a 9x13 casserole dish and set aside. Pan fry diced bacon, purple onion, and red bell pepper together, drain and place in casserole dish. Next layer the green beans and squash mixture on top of the bacon, red pepper and purple onion in the dish. In a separate pan, heat the butter and whisk in flour to create a roux . Add the cream slowly while whisking to prevent lumps and cook the sauce for about 5 minutes or until thick. Pour sauce over all other ingredients in the dish,top with grated cheese and bake for about 25 minutes. yummy!!!!