Friday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Mild. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70

T.G.I.F. East Texas. Friday and the upcoming weekend looks mostly sunny and mild. Look for temps to warm to near 70 Friday, mid 70s Saturday, and near 80 by Sunday. Next week will feature an increase in cloud cover. A chance for scattered showers return Tuesday into Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s. Looks like Spring is officially here to stay for a while. The pollen count is way up there, so use caution if you have outdoor activities planned the next few days!Have a great weekend!