Restaurant Reports: Three eateries with top-notch scores

By Bob Hallmark, Multi-Media Journalist
(KLTV) -

Three East Texas restaurants got top scores in the latest round of health department inspections.

Red Lobster #0343, at 1500 West Southwest Loop 323 had no violations, no demerits.

Church's Chicken #1533, at 127 West Southwest Loop 323 also had no violations, no demerits.

Finally, Mazzio's #605, at 2605 East Fifth street received no violations, no demerits.

