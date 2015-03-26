Thursday's Weather: Morning shower. Mostly cloudy skies. Windy conditions. Highs in the low to mid 60s

Copyright 2015 KLTV . All rights reserved.

Happy Thursday, East Texas. Showers and a few isolated storms continue to move southeast away from the area. Rainfall amounts overnight remained light across the region. Look for plenty of clouds, and windy conditions. Highs will struggle to reach the low to mid 60s this afternoon. Tonight, look for clearing skies and chilly temps. Look for overnight lows around 40. Friday and the upcoming weekend looks mostly sunny and mild. Look for temps to warm to near 70 Friday, mid 70s Saturday, and near 80 by Sunday. Next week will feature an increase in cloud cover. A chance for scattered showers return Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s.