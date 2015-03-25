Gift of Love: 14-year-old Romelo

It was a fun afternoon as Romelo and I played a game of bowling. We were neck and neck throughout the game!



14- year old Romelo is somewhat shy and quiet at first, but as he warms up to you he turns out to be a delightful and easygoing youngster.Romelo says he loves everything about school.His favorite things include, "sports and learning," Romelo said.



Romelo loves to stay active.



"Football and sometimes basketball because I'm more active with things," Romelo said.



He also likes video games, camping and swimming. Romelo's favorite place to eat is McDonalds, where he enjoys playing on the playground and eating hamburgers. But he says his most favorite meal is pepperoni pizza and chocolate ice cream!



When it comes to finding a forever family, Romelo is very open and says being adopted means, "being happy," Romelo said.



He hopes to have lots of adventures with his family.



"Go camping, have fun together mainly, going on lots of journeys," Romelo said.



Romelo needs a family who can provide him with guidance, structure, stability, and routine. They will need to be understanding and patient, realizing that he may need added instruction to stay on task. As for his three wishes, "my wishes are to have fun with my family, go places and meet new people," Romelo said.



And he says the most important of those three is family, one that can show Romelo the Gift of love!



If you'd like to know more about Romelo and other East Texas children available for adoption call our Gift of Love hotline, TOLL-FREE, 1-888-KIDS-275.

Copyright 2015

All rights reserved.