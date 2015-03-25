Wednesday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. Windy. Highs near 80

Copyright 2015 KLTV . All rights reserved.

Happy Wednesday, East Texas! We're looking at mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies as we move through the day. Look for a warm and windy afternoon. South winds will gusts 15-25mph through the day. Look for afternoon high temperatures near 80. Tonight, clouds will be on the increase. Look for scattered showers and storms to develop overnight into early Thursday morning. Some of the storms could become strong, with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain as the biggest factors. The storms will come to an end as we move through morning on Thursday. Look for a mostly cloudy and windy day with temps much cooler. Highs will struggle to reach the low to mid 60s. Friday will be chilly to start, with morning temps in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Highs will climb in the mid 60s with mostly sunny skies. The weekend looks dry and comfortable with temps in the 70s to near 80 for highs and lows 40s and 50s. Clouds increase next week with storms returning to the forecast by Tuesday.Have a great Hump Day!