Tuesday Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Warm & windy. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80

Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Look for morning patchy fog to give way to plenty of sunshine and a stronger southerly wind, warming afternoon temps up into the upper 70s and lower 80s.More clouds and humidity increase during the day Wednesday. Highs will warm once again to near 80 with the breezy conditions.Look for showers and storms to develop Wednesday evening into Wednesday night. Some of those could be on the strong side so we'll have to monitor those closely.Rain comes to an end early Thursday, followed by clearing skies and much cooler temps. Highs by late week into the weekend only in the 60s with overnight lows dropping back into the 40s and 30s!Have a great Tuesday!