Monday's Weather: Morning Patchy Fog. Mostly Sunny Skies. Warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Happy Monday, East Texas! Look for morning patchy fog to give way to plenty of sunshine. Look for highs to warm into the low to mid 70s for our Monday afternoon.



Tonight, we'll see mainly clear skies. Overnight lows dropping into the 50s. Look for more sunshine and a stronger southerly wind, warming afternoon temps up into the upper 70s and lower 80s.



More clouds and humidity increase during the day Wednesday. Highs will warm once again to near 80 with the breezy conditions. Look for showers and storms to develop Wednesday evening into Wednesday night. Some of those could be on the strong side so we'll have to monitor those closely. Rain comes to an end early Thursday, followed by clearing skies and much cooler temps. Highs by late week into the weekend only in the 60s with overnight lows dropping back into the 30s!



Have a great week!

