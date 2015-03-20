Freedom Fighters: George Hamilton

George Hamilton was a college football star with lucrative pro offers when he was drafted and sent to Vietnam.



The year was 1966, and Hamilton was a star defensive cornerback on the University of Houston's Cougar football team. A professional career was just around the corner and that's what he'd dreamed of since he was a child.



But instead of football stadiums, Hamilton was drafted and sent to the jungles of Vietnam.

"It hit me kind of hard. I didn't know very much about the Vietnam War, that wasn't what I was interested in," he said.



But Hamilton answered his country's call,and as a member of the 173rd Airborne Westmoreland Raiders, and was soon in the thick of battle.



