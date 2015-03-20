4-ingredient no-bake chocolate cake with David Wallace from Jake's Tyler

If you like chocolate cake but are trying to cut the calories or increase protein, David Wallace from Jakes has a great recipe for you to try. It's easy to make and so delicious!

Too Easy 4-ingredient no bake chocolate cake



I call this "too easy" because it is. The recipe is a healthy alternative . Ricotta cheese is rich in calcium and you may use whole or skim. The chocolate is semi sweet morsels, so it is lower in sugar. No eggs, flour, or additional sugars are required.



32 oz container of Ricotta (whole or skim)



12oz package semi sweet chocolate chips



1 tbsp vanilla



1 cup processed chocolate cookie crumbs



Line a loaf pan with plastic wrap.

Place ricotta in a food processor, with the chopping blade. Process, until smooth.

Add vanilla, continue processing, until smooth.

Add melted chocolate, processing until incorporated thoroughly.

Sprinkle half of crumbs in bottom of plastic lined loaf pan. Add cheese and chocolate mixture. Sprinkle the remaining crumbs on top.

Cover with more plastic wrap. Gently press mixture down.

Chill for 2 hours or overnight. Remove top plastic.

Turn out cake on to a serving dish and remove remaining plastic. Garnish with chocolate curls, whip cream, and fresh raspberries.



Melt some seedless red raspberry jam. Thin it with a little lemon juice or water. Coat fresh berries with the fruit glaze.



The cake is "too easy" and really needs only two ingredients, to make. Ricotta cheese and melted chocolate are the basics. You can add more sugar or cocoa powder, if you desire sweeter or more chocolate , in the cake. You may also enhance sweetness with Splenda.



Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.