Friday's Weather: Overcast skies. Scattered showers and storms becoming likely. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70

*Flash Flood Watches are being hoisted for a large chunk of East Texas through this weekend, for the potential for several inches of rainfall on already saturated grounds.*





T.G.I.F. East Texas! We're tracking morning dense fog and mist across most of the region today. Look for this to begin to burn off as we move past mid morning. Your Friday will feature overcast skies. A cold front will approach the area from the west leading to an increasing better chance of showers and thunderstorms, first across the northwest and then working its way towards the southeast. Look for highs to remain slightly cooler thanks to the rain and clouds. Highs will only warm into the upper 60s to near 70. Showers and storms continue Friday night with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. Cloudy and cooler Saturday. Another wave of low pressure arrives, bringing continued rain chances. In fact, some of the rainfall Saturday could be locally heavy. Look for highs only in the low to mid 60s. Rain comes to an end on Sunday but plenty of clouds will again keep highs in the lower 60s with a stiff northerly wind. Next week will feature more sunshine with highs climbing back into the 70s! Next chance for rainfall arrives next Thursday. Have a great weekend!





