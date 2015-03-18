Gift of Love: Destiny and Kaylee

It was an afternoon of discovery and adventure for sisters Destiny and Kaylee. Destiny is very friendly and is always joking around. She does very well in school and hopes to go to college one day. The 14 year old loves being in the band and playing the clarinet. When destiny is not in school, books are her favorite pastime."I like to read," Destiny said.And "The Fault in our Stars and the City of Bones series," Destiny said, are her favorite books.Destiny is like most typical 14 year old girls in that she enjoys music, movies, shopping, eating out, hanging out with her friends and interacting with her family. Destiny says she would love to travel the United States and the world with her family. Montana is the first state she would love to see and then Hawaii.But it's a forever family that she really wants."I just want a family that will care for me," Destiny said.And having her little sister Kaylee by her side is very important to her."Because she reminds me of my mom and she's important."As for little sister Kaylee, she is shy at first but warms up once you get to know her."She's really fun to hang out with even though she's a little baby. She's so fun to play with. I love her."Kaylee is like most 2-year-olds in that she enjoys playing with toys, playing outside, watching cartoons and eating out."She likes to listen to music and she dances a lot."Destiny and Kaylee have been through some tough times in their lives and they are looking forward to a family of their own where they are both taken care of and grow up together. A family that will show them the Gift of Love.If you'd like to know more about Destiny and Kaylee or other East Texas children available for adoption call our Gift of Love hotline, TOLL-FREE, 1-888-KIDS-275.