Truck gets stuck under Green Street overpass

A Longview intersection has been temporarily closed Monday after a truck driver failed to heed warning signs and became stuck under the Green Street railroad overpass in Longview.

A TAP Worldwide LLC truck attempted to drive under the bridge shortly before 9 a.m. at Cotton and Green streets and became stuck. The bridge has a vertical clearance of 11 feet and 4 inches.

The bridge did not receive any structural damage, according to the Longview Police Department and the area was expected to reopen as soon as a wrecker removed the vehicle.

Trains are still running, but at less than 10 mph until the bridge is inspected, officials on scene said. Union Pacific crews were on scene to inspect the overpass.

No one was injured in the incident. The vehicle was carrying auto parts during the crash.

The city recently lowered the road to help prevent similar wrecks. The overpass area was shut down for about a year during the construction.

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.