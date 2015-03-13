Freedom Fighters: Art Elcheck

Art Elchek joined the Navy the day after the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. He first saw action off the coast of Virginia where German submarines were lying in wait for American shipping.



Elchek's first posting was Guantanamo, and then it was off to the South Pacific on the U.S.S. Salinas, which provided cover for the invasions of Guadalcanal and Bogainville.

The Salinas next went to Guam, Saipan, Tinian, and Okinawa. In spite of the dangerous places he served, Elcheck says the three typhoons he was in were even more frightening.

After World War II, Elchek finished college and then was called back into the Navy during the Korean conflict.



Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.