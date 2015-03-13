Samba steak stir-fry from Texas Beef Council's Shalene McNeill

Make sure your family is fueled throughout the day with nutrient-rich foods! It is truly “food for thought” – the right amount of nutrients will not only improve your family's mental power, but also their chances for a healthy body now and in the future. Healthy eating is not about counting calories, but rather making your calories count. Eating nutritious foods satisfy the body and help you feel full longer while providing much needed nutrients.

Samba Steak Stir Fry

INGREDIENTS

1 pound Sirloin Tip Steaks, cut 1/8 to 1/4 inch thick

Pico de Gallo (recipe follows)

3 teaspoons vegetable oil, divided

1-1/2 cups thinly sliced bell pepper, any color

1/2 medium white onion, cut into 1/2-inch wedges

1 medium jalapeño pepper, thinly sliced

Salt

8 small whole wheat tortillas (about 6-inch diameter), warmed

Rub:

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1-1/2 teaspoons ground chipotle chile pepper

Pico de Gallo: Combine ¾ cup chopped tomatoes, ¼ cup chopped white onion, 3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro, 2 teaspoons minced jalapeño pepper, 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice in medium bowl. Season with salt, as desired.

Instructions

1. Prepare Pico de Gallo. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

2. Stack beef steaks; cut lengthwise in half and then crosswise into 1-inch wide strips. Combine beef and rub ingredients in large bowl; toss to coat evenly.

3. Heat 1 teaspoon oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add bell pepper, onion and jalapeño; stir-fry 5 to 8 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender. Remove from skillet; keep warm.

4. Heat 1 teaspoon oil in same skillet until hot. Add half of beef; stir-fry 1 to 2 minutes or until outside surface is no longer pink. (Do not overcook.) Remove from skillet; keep warm. Repeat with remaining 1 teaspoon oil and beef.

5. Return all beef and vegetables to skillet. Season with salt, as desired. Serve beef mixture in tortillas; top with Pico de Gallo.







