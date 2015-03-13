Friday's Weather: Periods of rainfall. Some heavy at times. Highs in the low 60s

Copyright 2015 KLTV . All rights reserved.

T.G.I.F, East Texas! Your Friday will feature periods of rainfall once again, as an upper low rotates through the region. Look for the better rain chances to remain during the morning and midday hours, giving way to some dryness during the afternoon hours. Highs should warm into the low 60s.The weekend will feature a mix of clouds and sun. More clouds, Saturday with a few isolated showers thanks to a frontal passage and more sunshine by Sunday. Highs will warm into the 60s and lows will be near 50.Next week we will see more sunshine to start with temps warming into the 60s and 70s. Rain chances return Wednesday!Have a great Friday!