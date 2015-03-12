Thursday's Weather: Overcast skies. Periods of rain likely. High - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Thursday's Weather: Overcast skies. Periods of rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Happy Thursday, East Texas! Rain returns across the area as we move into the next few days. Look for periods of rainfall for your Thursday. Otherwise mainly cloudy skies. Highs will remain in the 50s for most locations. Tonight, we will see off and on periods of showers, increasing towards morning. Overnight lows dropping in the 50s. Friday will feature periods of rainfall once again, as an upper low rotates through the region. Look for the better rain chances to remain during the morning hours, giving way to some dryness during the afternoon hours. Highs should warm into the mid 60s. The weekend will feature a mix of clouds and sun. More clouds, Saturday and more sunshine by Sunday. Highs will warm into the 60s and lows will be near 50. Next week we will see more sunshine to start with temps warming into the 60s and 70s. Rain chances return Wednesday night into Thursday! Have a great Thursday!

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly