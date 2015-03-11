Wednesday's Weather: Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 60s

Copyright 2015 KLTV . All rights reserved.

Happy Wednesday, East Texas! We're starting off the morning with patchy areas of dense fog and mist across the region. Look for this pattern to continue through mid morning, before the fog begins to slowly lift. Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with more clouds by the afternoon hours. Highs should warm into the upper 60s. Wednesday night into Thursday will feature increasing clouds once again. Look for the chance of showers and maybe even a few rumbles of thunder to return as we move into our Thursday. Right now, looks like this event could produce on average a 0.10-0.50" of rainfall. More towards the south and east. Beyond Thursday, Your Friday into the upcoming weekend looks great, with a mix of clouds and sunshine and temperatures warming into the upper 60s to near 70. Overnight lows will hang out in the upper 40s and lower 50s.Have a great Wednesday!