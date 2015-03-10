7 On Your Side: Blocked railroad crossing cleared

A Big Sandy railroad crossing has been cleared. A Union Pacific train was blocking a crossing at the intersection of Cotton and Mure streets.

Several residents say the train made it hard to get to their homes and forced them to put their lives at risk.



Residents say that for years the train would sit at the crossing for up to five days at a time and they would be forced to drive a narrow path next to it to get to the main road.



Residents tell us the train has now been moved, and they have not had any more problems with the crossing.



