Easy one-pot beef stroganoff

Mama Steph shared a simple-to-make recipe for beef stroganoff you can make in under 20 minutes. Such wonderful comfort food!



One-pot beef stroganoff



Ingredients:



12 oz medium egg noodles

1 pound ground beef

1 small onion, chopped

12 oz. sour cream

12 oz can evaporated milk

16 oz sliced fresh mushrooms

1/2 tsp red pepper flakes

salt and pepper, to taste

4 1/2 cups water



Method:



1. In a large pot or Dutch oven, brown ground beef and onion, breaking up meat with spoon as it cooks.

2. Add mushrooms and salt to taste, and cook for about 5 minutes.

3. Add water, noodles, milk, and bring to boil over high heat, stirring continually.

4. Reduce heat to medium and simmer for 8 minutes, stirring occasionally.

5. Remove from heat and stir in sour cream.



Serve with a salad or green vegetable. Enjoy!



