Easy one-pot beef stroganoff

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
Mama Steph's beef stroganoff (Source: KLTV digital staff) Mama Steph's beef stroganoff (Source: KLTV digital staff)
 Mama Steph shared a simple-to-make recipe for beef stroganoff you can make in under 20 minutes. Such wonderful comfort food!

Ingredients:

12 oz medium egg noodles
1 pound ground beef
1 small onion, chopped
12 oz. sour cream
12 oz can evaporated milk
16 oz sliced fresh mushrooms
1/2 tsp red pepper flakes
salt and pepper, to taste
4 1/2 cups water

Method:

1. In a large pot or Dutch oven, brown ground beef and onion, breaking up meat with spoon as it cooks.
2. Add mushrooms and salt to taste, and cook for about 5 minutes.
3. Add water, noodles, milk, and bring to boil over high  heat, stirring continually. 
4. Reduce heat to medium and simmer for 8 minutes, stirring occasionally.
5. Remove from heat and stir in sour cream. 

Serve with a salad or green vegetable. Enjoy!

