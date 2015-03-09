Monday's Weather: Periods of rainfall. Some heavy at times. Highs in the lower 50s

Copyright 2015 KLTV . All rights reserved.

Happy Monday, East Texas. We're looking at a wet period over the next 24 hours or so. Most of East Texas is under a Flash Flood Watch today, with the potential for 1"-3" additional inches of rainfall on the already 1-2 inches we've already seen since Sunday. This could lead to some low-lying flooding potential across portions of East Texas. Rainfall intensity should pick up as we move into the afternoon and evening hours, as an an area of low pressure develops to our south. Look for rainfall to continue tonight, with overnight lows dropping into the 40s. Tuesday will feature lots of clouds, and some morning rain showers especially across far Deep East Texas. Otherwise a cloudy afternoon with highs warming into the lower 60s. Mid to upper 60s continue for the rest of the work week with a mix of clouds and sun. Expect more clouds than sun for the rest of our Spring Break week. Temps will remain at or above normal as well. The upcoming weekend looks good with a mix of clouds and sun and highs in the lower 60s.Have a great week!